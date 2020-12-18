Zimbabwe: Masosonere Targets Harare Classic

18 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

SEASONED body-builder Nunurai Masosonere believes athletes had ample time to prepare for the Harare Classic which will be held tomorrow at the Zimbabwe College of Music.

At least 30 athletes are expected to take to the podium. The bodybuilding contests have resumed full time following the coronavirus lockdown which shut the sport for almost eight months.

Masosonere finished the better part of last year and early this year dominating all the contests and was expected to continue with his fine form.

The heavily-built Harare-based athlete managed to win several accolades since he returned from a brief sabbatical that he had taken in 2018.

Masosonere managed to dislodge in-form Ndumiso Dlodlo, who had won almost all the contests on the local scene, when he returned last year.

He managed to grab the Manicaland Classic and the Marume Classic which helped him relaunch his career after a two-year sabbatical.

Having won the 2012 Mr Novice, which introduced him to the big stage, Masosonere believes it will be a tough contest on Saturday as most of the local musclemen are looking forward to end the year on a high following the coronavirus lockdown setback.

"I think by the time the tournament is staged everyone will be in the right shape. I am ready as the event was announced some six weeks back, which is ample enough to prepare for the show.

"At the moment I was focusing on polishing up some acids and I need to stretch within the next week. I need to dry up before the main event and I will work hard on that aspect.

"We have been in the national lockdown so you do not know how others were preparing but I know they also trained hard ahead of this event," said Masosonere.

The Harare Classic will be the last contest of the year after most of the shows were cancelled because of the outbreak of Covid-19. Body-builders only got reprieve from the Ministry of Sport and the Sports Commission a few months ago and they decided to host the Harare Classic as a precursor to the Arnold Classic set for next year in South Africa. Organisers of the event said they are going to maintain social distance and observe Covid-19 fundamentals.

