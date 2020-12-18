Rwanda: Volleyball - Utb Extend Placide Sibomana's Contract Until 2022

Rwanda international Placide Madison Sibomana has agreed to a two-year contract extension with local volleyball side UTB until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 28-year-old, who penned the new deal on Wednesday, joined UTB at the end of the 2017/18 season after winning the national volleyball league title with Gisagara.

Varsity side UTB have reached the semi-finals of the playoff games twice in as many seasons with Sibomana, but they have never moved past the stage. This year, they were edged out by eventual champions APR, in October.

"I have lifted many trophies with UTB but we are yet to win the league title, and that is an unaccomplished mission for me," said the star center-blocker. "That is one of the main reasons I agreed a new contract, we have to be champions."

After falling short in the last two campaigns, UTB also recently reinforced their squad with the signing of national team captain Christophe Mukunzi from rivals Rwanda Energy Group.

Sibomana also previously played for GSO Butare and Lycee de Nyanza in the domestic topflight league, Al Awdeh Youth club (Jordan), as well as Al-Gharafa, Al Ahli club and Ali Shamal in Qatar.