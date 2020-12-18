Ghana: Be Civil in Your Language - - Chief Justice Advises New Lawyers

The Chief Justice and Chairman of the General Legal Counsel, Justice Anin Yeboah, has advised new lawyers called to the bar to use civil language in the discharge of their duties in court.

He told the new lawyers to resist the use of intemperate, offensive and abusive language in their professional career even when provoked by any member of the justice system in the adjudication of a matter at the law court.

"A lawyer should refrain from the use of offensive language or untoward behaviour at courts, you should learn to let cool heads prevail at the bench, because the ethics of the legal profession in Ghana frown on the use of such reprehensible language," he said.

The Chief Justice, who gave this advice at a ceremony to call new lawyers to the bar in Accra on Thursday, 17th December 2020, said lawyers could advocate their clients' right but should do so with pleasant and professional attitudes even at extreme provocation from opponent showing respect to themselves, their colleagues and the court.

Also, he called on lawyers to desist from using abusive language to discuss details of cases before a competent court of jurisdiction in the media.

He hinted that the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council would continue to instill discipline in the practice of the profession to ensure that the conducts of lawyers at the bar were professional and decorum.

On the quality of law education in Ghana, His Lordship Anin Yeboah said steps have been taken by the General Legal Counsel to monitor various faculties and schools feeding Ghana School of Law with students to ensure that these institutions meet the required standard for law education.

Chief Justice Yeboah urged the newly enrolled Lawyers to serve diligently as agents of peace in the country.

"A lawyer's real success lies in bringing peace to the parties and doing that which is fair and not taking undue advantage of an innocent client or fuelling rancour where there should be none," he said.

In all, 424 newly qualified lawyers were called to the bar.

Mr. Emmanuel Gyan won the best student award and claimed the John Mensah Sarbah Memorial Prize.

Other prize winners were Ayisah-Eyeson Antoinette, best student, Civil Procedure, Afari Yeboah Kobby, best student, Criminal Procedure and Law Practice Management, Acheampong Moses Baafi, best student, Law of Evidence, Awiah Maltilda Wedadebam, best student, Interpretation of Deeds and Status, Fynn Micheal Nana, best student, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Afriyie-Badu Akua, the best student in Advocacy and Legal Ethics, Osei-Bonsu Jeitan, best student, Conveyancing and Drafting, Gyamfi Henry Siaw, the best student in Company and Commercial Practice and Kumah Grace Ohenewa best student in Family Law and Practice.