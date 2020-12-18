Kenya: Sporting Action to Look Forward to This Weekend

The festive weekend is here and with it comes a cocktail of football matches both at home and abroad to spice up your time. Here are some of the fixtures that stand out.

AFC Leopards v Western Stima

Boasting a hundred percent winning record in three matches, Leopards have stood out in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League this season despite losing their coach after the opening game. Elvis Rupia is the player to watch for Ingwe. He's scored five times in three matches. But Stima has struggled in the opening three fixtures, posting a single win along the way. All signs point to a Leopards win.

Everton v Arsenal

Over to the English Premier League, Everton welcomes struggling Arsenal to Goodison Park with the two teams enjoying different fortunes. Arsenal is yet to win in any of its last three league outings and the Gunners' traditionally struggle to produce results at Everton. In contrast, The Merseyside club statistically is a much better team under Carlo Ancelotti even though both the two sides have struggled to score goals. Four of Everton's last five games had had two or fewer goals. Arsenal has registered similar results in the Premier League with four of their last five games ending with less than three goals. This points to an Everton win with few goals.

Southampton v Manchester City

Southampton is a vastly improved team this season and on current form are candidates to finish in the top six at the end of the season. The high-flying Saints host Manchester City with an impressive home record of having kept a clean sheet in the last four of their five home matches. Surprisingly, Manchester City under Pep Guardiola is struggling to score goals this term. It could be an entertaining game that ends without a goal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tottenham v Leicester City

One point separates Spurs and Leicester City in the English Premier League. Tottenham welcome Leicester to London after a narrow midweek defeat to Liverpool. Tottenham have been the first team to score in their last 8 home games coming into this tie. Leicester have conceded first in three of their last five away games. Jose Mourinho's team not only looks likely to score first but also return to winning ways.

Manchester United v Leeds United

Manchester United have blown hot and cold this season, winning only one of their last five home games in the Premier League ahead of hosting old rivals Leeds United. The visitors have won three of their last five away matches in the Premier League. It all points to a point apiece for everywhere.

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Over to Germany and the top two teams in the Bundesliga go head to head. Leverkusen's title ambitions will be tested with Bayern Munich's visit. Four of Bayern's last five games have had both teams find the back of the net. Leverkusen also have goals in them but are suspect at the back a stat that could have Robert Lewandoski licking his lips. This points to a slim Bayern win, with probably a goal-fest.