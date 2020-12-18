Namibia: Seven-Year Jail Term for Teen Over Rape

A TEENAGER convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl in Windhoek received an effective prison term of seven years this week.

Although the youthfulness of the teen and the fact he was a first-time offender were factors weighing in his favour, there were no exceptional circumstances in his case to justify an entirely suspended sentence, magistrate Surita Savage remarked during his sentencing in the Windhoek Regional Court on Wednesday.

She sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment, of which three years are suspended for a period of five years on condition that he is not convicted of rape or attempted rape committed during the period of suspension.

The teen, who is now 18 years old and was in Grade 8 at a school in Windhoek this year, was 15 years of age when the incident which led to him being charged took place.

Accused of having raped a seven-year-old girl at her home in Windhoek on 12 January 2017, he denied guilt during his trial, but was found guilty at the end of September.

In her judgement, the magistrate said the girl's testimony about the incident was clear and straightforward, that she did not contradict herself and remained unshaken under cross-examination.

She also noted that a medical doctor, who examined the girl a day after the incident, observed bruising which appeared to be fresh on her genital parts.

The girl told the court the boy, who was a friend of her brother, touched her private parts and also made her touch his genitals before the day on which the incident took place.

The rape happened behind her parents' house, and was interrupted when a sister of the girl's mother found the boy lying on top of the girl.

The boy ran away from the scene after he had been caught in the act.

A used condom was found at the scene afterwards.

Savage said during the sentencing that although society might have some understanding for the teen's youthfulness at the time the rape was committed, it would not want to see him getting off scot-free.

"That undoubtedly would send out the wrong message to young offenders who just might labour under the misconception that their youthfulness would keep them out of prison," she remarked.

She also stated that with its sentence, the court should send out a clear message that youthful offenders who commit serious crimes would be severely punished, despite their young age.

The sentence should reflect that a serious crime had been committed by a juvenile, Savage said.

Public prosecutor Filemon Nyau represented the state during the trial. The accused was represented by defence lawyer Hezekiah Awaseb. Youthful offenders who commit serious crimes will be severely punished, a magistrate has warned during the sentencing of an 18-year-old convicted of raping a child.