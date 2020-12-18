Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Cheers Up Cancer Patients

18 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

ZIMBABWE'S largest integrated media house, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited (Zimpapers) yesterday donated $1,2 million to Island Hospice towards the well-being of cancer patients in Zimbabwe.

The donation was handed over to Island Hospice, which was represented by its executive director Mr Mudiwa Mundawarara, while Zimpapers was represented by public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi.

Speaking after handing over the donation at an event held in Harare, Ms Tonhodzayi said the donation was from proceeds of this year's Zimpapers Annual Cancer Power walk.

"Today as Zimpapers Group, we are very excited to be able to handover proceeds of this year's edition of the Zimpapers Annual Cancer Power Walk.

"As you know, because of Covid-19 this year, we were not able to have our usual physical walk. People walked and ran from wherever they were. "However, what is overwhelming is the support that we received from members of the public and corporate partners," Ms Tonhodzayi said.

She paid tribute to everyone and corporates that sponsored towards the well-being of cancer patients.

Zimpapers had 13 corporate sponsors while people from the diaspora and others from local communities, made donations towards the cancer fight.

"We are alive to the fact that cancer treatment remains unavailable and inaccessible to most people who are in need of it because of the costs.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.