Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Cheers Up Cancer Patients

ZIMBABWE'S largest integrated media house, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited (Zimpapers) yesterday donated $1,2 million to Island Hospice towards the well-being of cancer patients in Zimbabwe.

The donation was handed over to Island Hospice, which was represented by its executive director Mr Mudiwa Mundawarara, while Zimpapers was represented by public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi.

Speaking after handing over the donation at an event held in Harare, Ms Tonhodzayi said the donation was from proceeds of this year's Zimpapers Annual Cancer Power walk.

"Today as Zimpapers Group, we are very excited to be able to handover proceeds of this year's edition of the Zimpapers Annual Cancer Power Walk.

"As you know, because of Covid-19 this year, we were not able to have our usual physical walk. People walked and ran from wherever they were. "However, what is overwhelming is the support that we received from members of the public and corporate partners," Ms Tonhodzayi said.

She paid tribute to everyone and corporates that sponsored towards the well-being of cancer patients.

Zimpapers had 13 corporate sponsors while people from the diaspora and others from local communities, made donations towards the cancer fight.

"We are alive to the fact that cancer treatment remains unavailable and inaccessible to most people who are in need of it because of the costs.