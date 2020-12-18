Namibia: No Recreation Activities At Walvis

18 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

FOLLOWING the new Covid-19 regulations, the municipality of Walvis Bay has closed off all recreational facilities with immediate effect.

The municipality has been busy repairing the resorts in preparation of the festive season but due to the new regulations they now have to keep the facilities closed.

According to a public notice issued this morning, the municipality indicated that the municipal swimming pool at Dolphin park and Esplanade swimming pool near the Lagoon will be closed until 30 December.

The municipality also indicated that lease of trading sites at Kuisebmond's Independence beach has also been cancelled and as a result trading will take place during this period.

The resorts areas such as Esplanade park, Dolphin park, and Langstrand camping sites will be in operation but will close daily at 22h00 as per the normal closing times, said the notice.

Visitors and residents of the resorts are urged to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations including wearing masks at all times.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.