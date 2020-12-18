Namibia: No Recreation Activities At Walvis

FOLLOWING the new Covid-19 regulations, the municipality of Walvis Bay has closed off all recreational facilities with immediate effect.

The municipality has been busy repairing the resorts in preparation of the festive season but due to the new regulations they now have to keep the facilities closed.

According to a public notice issued this morning, the municipality indicated that the municipal swimming pool at Dolphin park and Esplanade swimming pool near the Lagoon will be closed until 30 December.

The municipality also indicated that lease of trading sites at Kuisebmond's Independence beach has also been cancelled and as a result trading will take place during this period.

The resorts areas such as Esplanade park, Dolphin park, and Langstrand camping sites will be in operation but will close daily at 22h00 as per the normal closing times, said the notice.

Visitors and residents of the resorts are urged to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations including wearing masks at all times.