Namibia: Supporting Local Businesses Now

THE global Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly had a massive impact on small business owners and SMEs.

It is true that local businesses, big and small, are essential for our economy because they bring growth and innovation to our communities.

They provide employment and create entrepreneurship opportunities and support the local economies, communities and neighbourhoods.

Most are feeling a financial strain right now and are worried about the future, and hence we need to come to their rescue.

There are, however, few ways we can buy and support local businesses, while staying safe this season of giving.

While many restaurants are offering delivery services, it is important to also be on the lookout for delivery options at places other than restaurants.

The local pharmacy at the corner, flower shops, book stores or clothing boutiques may not have their usual storefront but may be providing delivery or curb side pickups - so, other than delaying the sale, ask if the company has a delivery option.

Also, buy gift cards or credit for later from your favourite restaurants, salons, or spas and sharing local restaurant delivery menus on social media is good for our local businesses.

For those businesses we frequently shop with, it would be good to also check whether they maybe have altered their services to fit the temporary 'new normal', and adopted cheaper options such as online services.

Therapists, tutoring, yoga, personal trainers, coaches, financial planners, lawyers, music classes for children - all of these can continue through videos or online conferencing and come at a much cheaper cost - so it is important to support these too.

For those events and programmes that were cancelled, instead of a refund, let us rather donate such money or part of it to the business - just to help them survive.

Offer website designing, developing, or social media services to local businesses that don't have an online presence.

While it may be best to stay at home, and avoid physical patronage as much as possible, there is much we can do to show our support to help our small businesses survive in these difficult times.

* Elzita Beukes is a communications manager at FirstRand Namibia Limited.