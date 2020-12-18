Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of Infections Up in Gabes

18 December 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Gabes governorate has reported 43 additional COVID-19 infections, out of 143 conducted tests, taking the infection count in the region to 3,929 since the outbreak of the pandemic, Health Watchdog Unit Co-ordinator in Gabes Houcine Jobrane said.

These infections have been reported in South Gabes (16), Mareth (14), Gabès city (5), West Gabès (2), Nouvelle Matmata (2), Métouia (2), Ghannouch (1) and Oudhref (1), he told TAP.

3,373 COVID-19 patients are no longer infectious and have become asymptomatic, the same source pointed out, adding that Gabes governorate currently counts 556 virus-carriers.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

