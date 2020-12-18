South Africa: KZN ANC Backs Decision to Keep Graft-Accused Zandile Gumede in Provincial Legislature

17 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Desiree Erasmus

The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress has doubled down on its reasons for allowing corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to continue as a sitting member of the provincial legislature.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has blamed the justice system, political abuse of state organs and an inability by its national structure to provide clear guidelines on how to deal with a growing cohort of criminally charged individuals for its decision to allow Zandile Gumede to remain in her provincial legislature post.

Gumede, who is facing graft charges for her alleged role in a R430-million tender racket involving Durban Solid Waste (DSW) collection contracts in the eThekwini metro when she was mayor, was earlier this week given an all-clear by the governing party's provincial integrity commission to return to duties in the legislature after having taken a leave of absence in August so that her matter could be heard by commissioners.

Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli voiced strong support for the decision at a press conference on Thursday as he reported decisions taken at the party's latest PEC sitting.

"It is completely unacceptable that you arrest a person, even if that person is not a comrade, a leader of the movement or any...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

