South Africa: Philanthropy and Dubious Donors - Should Non-Profit Organisations Take the Money and Run?

opinion

The world has become increasingly transparent with the advent of the internet and social media. We can, after all, see child labour and slavery, carbon emissions, river pollution, the impact of plastics and the disappearance of forests through logging and farming. We have access to more information about corruption, money laundering, State Capture and racketeering. Twitter and Facebook are full of complaints, articles and opinions about governments, companies and individuals. Even philanthropy has been under attack.

Twenty years ago many non-profit organisations seeking some ethical basis relating to potential donors to their cause may well have decided, for example, not to accept funds from tobacco or alcohol companies if they were dealing with children, while others refused funds from gambling and weapons manufacture.

Some were less scrupulous and there was the cynical view that a university or a non-profit could "clean" money made under dubious circumstances. However, with the knowledge we have now, the subject of donor exclusion is becoming a minefield of what money is clean, what isn't and what is required to mitigate reputational risk on the part of the recipient organisation. This is a hugely complex issue as organisations seek support from others who share their values...