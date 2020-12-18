Namibia: Young Academic Joins Malaria Fight

MALARIA has been a disease that Namibia has been fighting for decades, and many initiatives have been implemented to eradicate it in regions that are most hit, especially in the northern and north-eastern parts of Namibia.

A 26-year-old master's degree graduate Rosalia Joseph, who completed her studies in medical entomology - a branch of science that deals with insects that cause and spread diseases in humans - has been hard at work contributing to the fight against malaria.

Joseph, who graduated from the University of Namibia (Unam), says she has always wanted to study something to give back to the community and through medical entomology she is doing just that.

"During my studies I worked with the Ministry of Health and Social Services' disease control programme and this entailed travelling to the nine malaria endemic regions in the country, collecting different mosquito species to best understand which mosquito species transmits malaria," she explained.

She also explained that her research has had an impact on the choice of insecticides used in Namibia.

"My studies also contribute to a change in vector control policy by the ministry of health," Joseph added.

She is the second locally trained entomologist after former health minister Richard Kamwi, making her the first female entomologist trained in the country.

Joseph highlighted that not only has her qualification allowed her to work on studies surrounding malaria but she also had the chance to work with the team tasked with on identifying the locusts that infested Katima Mulilo earlier this year.

A research professor at Unam, Davis Mumbengegwi, who mentors Joseph, expressed pride in seeing his student excel.

"She is exactly what we expect from our students, she has worked hard and has been committed and she is the prime example of the students we would like to produce as a university," Mumbengegwi said.

The university's marketing officer Simon Namesho said Unam strives to do work that involves development and impacts society and with their work Joseph and other young researchers are doing just that.

"We are happy that what is being done here in our labs is being showcased and contributing positively to the outside world," Namesho said.