South Africa: Angela Quintal - Defending Her Journalism Family's Right to Tell the Truth

17 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Ink runs in Angela Quintal's blood, and her pulse throbs with the fight for media freedom and protecting journalists so they can just get on with telling the story.

Full circle moments are what Angela Quintal is thinking about as another year draws to a close. A year in which 42 journalists globally were killed doing their jobs.

The Africa coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is in a pensive mood speaking during a home visit to Durban. She's visiting her partner of 24 years "who everyone knows as Mtura" and her sisters (because they cook better than she does). It's a working holiday that she's hoping will allow for squeezing in more books to read.

It's been a year of Covid-19 disruption and blows to the media have been brutal. Journalists in the field have reported with the threat of contracting the virus; there have been job bloodbaths, salary cuts and ultimately a toll in lives lost - those 42 people, according to the International Federation of Journalists.

But the distraction of Covid-19 has also set worrying precedents of governments being able to throttle the flow of information; restrict movement; present flimsy data to prop up policy,...

