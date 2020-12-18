Nigerians Are Looking to Citizenship By Investment Programmes to Broaden Business Reach

18 December 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

London — Over the past year there has been a sharp increase in wealthy Nigerians gaining dual citizenship to countries in the Caribbean to do business more effectively on a global scale. While Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes have for decades been a viable option for Africans, recent unrest and the global pandemic have resulted in an increase in those wanting global mobility for both business and leisure.

CBI Programmes provide individuals with the opportunity to invest in countries such as Dominica in the Caribbean, to gain dual citizenship. This allows you to travel more easily, especially to Europe and America, opening doors to over 100 countries for visa-free travel. The global pandemic has only highlighted the increasing uncertainty Nigerians face. Neighbouring countries and the continent have a continual sense of worry in terms of government and economic instability, which is why so many Africans are exploring their options to diversify - to have a Plan B if needed.

With so many options out there, why are Africans specifically looking to the Caribbean? The close proximity to America means that from a business perspective it is easier in terms of time zones and travel distance. Dominica, for example, is also pegged against the USD due to its close proximity to the USA, so the currency is strong and stable. The lifestyle and language spoken is also appealing along with a number of cultural similarities.

"If there was ever a time to gain some certainty and diversify your options... it is now. Trying to apply for long-term visas or citizenship in other countries is a difficult, lengthy and often very frustrating process. CBI programmes help to alleviate this with quick turnaround times and an opportunity to invest directly into the betterment of the country. Whether through job creation via real estate investment or investment into education - you are assured that you are helping to enhance the lives of the people who inhabit the country," says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a London-headquartered legal government advisory and marketing firm.

This past year has highlighted the realisation that while most can seemingly work from anywhere in the world - for your business to develop and expand globally you need mobility. In the currently uncertain world enveloped by Covid-19, borders seem to close and open on a weekly basis. As such, a second passport is a powerful and much-needed business tool.

pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: PR Newswire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
South Africa Desperate to Save Its Floundering National Carrier

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.