South Africa: We Need to Talk About What Is Happening At the CCMA - It's a Mess

opinion

In November 2020, part-time commissioners, who hear the bulk of CCMA cases, were advised that budget cuts would result in a significant reduction of their numbers and the number of matters allocated to them. No new cases would be set down for hearing by part-time commissioners until March 2021.

Protection and promotion of fair labour rights in South Africa are premised largely on a functioning and efficient Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). But recent developments and R600-million in budget cuts seemingly portend the imminent collapse of the very institution South Africa has proudly put in place to ensure their enforcement through the provision of necessary advice, access to justice and (in appropriate cases) recourse for mostly individual, unrepresented and non-unionised workers who lack access to other forms of legal assistance.

Labour matters at the CCMA are heard by full-time and part-time commissioners, with the latter making up most of the matter-hearing staff complement nationwide. In Cape Town alone, the CCMA's commissioner body comprises about 12 fulltime and 50 part-time commissioners. Not only do part-time commissioners deserve recognition for always having performed most of the CCMA's work, but also for the valuable contribution they make - bringing, as many...