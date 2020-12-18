South Africa: Weathering the Pandemic in Durban and KZN

18 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wanda Hennig

Innovation, devastation, resourcefulness, new ideas, new directions, surprises. Some restaurants have survived. Many have gone for good. And still the only certainty is uncertainty.

Some have survived. A few are thriving. Many have gone for good. Others are limping along. There are the optimists, the risk-takers, the resourceful, the resilient, the innovative and chefs with Covid-19. New ideas. New directions. New restaurants springing up. All this when the closest anyone can get to a new normal is the hunger for it. The only certainty: uncertainty.

So, who would have imagined this scenario?

On Thursday 20 February 2020 I meet US friends from near Chicago at 9th Avenue Waterside. It is their first visit to Durban. I make the reservation when they say: "We want to take you for dinner somewhere really special. You choose."

The next evening I suggest supper at my favourite Durban neighbourhood spot. A pavement table outside The Glenwood Bakery where the menu offers whatever chef-baker Adam Robinson feels like putting on it, from Armenian pizza to feather-light gnocchi with oyster mushrooms to Vietnamese pork belly salad. Whatever it is, think flavour.

On Sunday morning, before they fly out, I introduce them to the KZNSA Gallery café....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.