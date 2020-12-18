South Africa: Weathering the Pandemic in Durban and KZN

analysis

Innovation, devastation, resourcefulness, new ideas, new directions, surprises. Some restaurants have survived. Many have gone for good. And still the only certainty is uncertainty.

Some have survived. A few are thriving. Many have gone for good. Others are limping along. There are the optimists, the risk-takers, the resourceful, the resilient, the innovative and chefs with Covid-19. New ideas. New directions. New restaurants springing up. All this when the closest anyone can get to a new normal is the hunger for it. The only certainty: uncertainty.

So, who would have imagined this scenario?

On Thursday 20 February 2020 I meet US friends from near Chicago at 9th Avenue Waterside. It is their first visit to Durban. I make the reservation when they say: "We want to take you for dinner somewhere really special. You choose."

The next evening I suggest supper at my favourite Durban neighbourhood spot. A pavement table outside The Glenwood Bakery where the menu offers whatever chef-baker Adam Robinson feels like putting on it, from Armenian pizza to feather-light gnocchi with oyster mushrooms to Vietnamese pork belly salad. Whatever it is, think flavour.

On Sunday morning, before they fly out, I introduce them to the KZNSA Gallery café....