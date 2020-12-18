South Africa: The Jozi Year of Eating in and Closing Down

analysis

The typically buzzing tables of Joburg's restaurant scene have been quiet in 2020 with many businesses closing their doors for good. But new leaves are unfurling, offering signs of hope for the foodies of Jozi.

We were looking at the future, the food of the future, even turning over new leaves in the January of 2020. In the Future Africa gardens on the campus of Pretoria University it was becoming apparent that the seeds of our new foods that can ensure food security have been around since ancient African days.

Doctoral chef Hennie Fisher, among the leaves in Future Africa gardens, also responsible for the subsequent inspiration dinner. (Photo: Marie-Lais Emond)

The Future Africa faculty went on to hold a dinner maybe seven weeks later, at which Jozi chefs, among others in Gauteng, were inspired to consider our very own future cuisine, as on the menu. It was also the occasion where we shook hands and kissed each others' cheeks for the very last time.

Before masks too, in February 2020, was the fabulous to-be-monthly Pic(nique)Chic, held by Chef Coco Reinahrz, in the gardens of his Epicure restaurant in Morningside, where the menu explored traditional and modern African cuisines and,...