South Africa: Trade Unions to Fight On After Losing Battle Over Salary Increases for Public Servants

analysis

A general strike by South Africa's 1.2 million public servants or a Constitutional Court challenge might be on the cards. Either way, SA and the taxpayer will be the biggest losers.

Since the Labour Appeal Court handed the government a major victory earlier this week by shooting down inflation-busting salary increases for public servants, the political fallout from vexed trade unions has happened fast.

Trade unions representing SA's 1.2 million public servants are not giving up without a fight and weighing up two options that will further put a strain on their relationship with the government.

The first option includes trade unions approaching the Constitutional Court to appeal against the Labour Appeal Court ruling, which declared that the enforcement of a 2018 wage agreement was "unlawful".

The second option might throw SA into chaos because trade unions - including the Public Servants' Association (PSA) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) - have threatened a strike by public servants. Saftu's threat was more specific: "Saftu is calling on all the public servants to mobilise for [a] February 24 [2021] general strike as the most effective challenge to this travesty of justice."

A strike will be disastrous...