South Africa: Welcome to Your Club, Jozi

This is not a bar, not a restaurant, not a club per se. It's everything. It's an environment that's both useful and glamorous that we can adopt as our own. It's an eccentric concept.

The surprises of the food year in Jozi haven't stopped. One of the expectations was that suburban Jozi folk would not be going away as much, or for as long as, usual this year for a couple of obvious reasons.

Every usual year, some of the Jozi holidaygoers leave when schools shut, more when the "builders holiday" although this year many builders are working through to catch up with all that was lost through lockdown. The rest leave with the Day of Reconciliation holiday on 16 December. Then the streets are wonderfully quiet and the jingle bells play on emptily to my kind of people, reclaiming our spacious city, the festive items having been snapped up before the others' departure dates.

This year, against all expectations, the hordes left the very week schools shut, at the beginning of December, in extra-enormous numbers. They left the traders and supermarkets shocked and stocked up for the usual shopping, now with no-one to buy the festive goods. The parking...