South Africa: Human Remains Discovered At the Kruger National Park

press release

There are human remains that were discovered late afternoon yesterday, Thursday 17 December 2020, at the Kruger National Park. The discovery was made not far from where the 51-year-old field ranger was last seen by his fellow colleague some time ago.

The park management notified police about the gruesome discovery and upon arrival, a team of forensic experts from the SAPS collected the said remains. DNA tests are underway to ascertain if the human remains are that of the ranger who mysteriously went missing about a month ago. Other items used by field rangers were also recovered at the site and it is believed that it might be the ones which were used by the missing ranger.

A probe on what has actually transpired is in progress to reveal details about how the victim disappeared.