South Africa: Human Remains Discovered At the Kruger National Park

18 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

There are human remains that were discovered late afternoon yesterday, Thursday 17 December 2020, at the Kruger National Park. The discovery was made not far from where the 51-year-old field ranger was last seen by his fellow colleague some time ago.

The park management notified police about the gruesome discovery and upon arrival, a team of forensic experts from the SAPS collected the said remains. DNA tests are underway to ascertain if the human remains are that of the ranger who mysteriously went missing about a month ago. Other items used by field rangers were also recovered at the site and it is believed that it might be the ones which were used by the missing ranger.

A probe on what has actually transpired is in progress to reveal details about how the victim disappeared.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.