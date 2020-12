press release

SAPS Gelvandale is temporarily closed due to a member having tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre is operating from the Gelvandale Community Centre in Liebenberg Road, Gelvandale

The communities are informed to call 079 899 9040 and 10111 for emergency response.

The community service centre will be decontaminated and the community will be informed when it will be operational.

SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.