South Africa: Taking Stock of a Shocking 2020 and a Much-Needed 2021 Economic Revival

17 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Wood

Most references to the alphabet soup of potential economic recoveries have died down, and talk is now about renewal and hope based on sustained vaccine momentum into the first half of 2021. However, at worst, some of the damage done may prove irreversible and, at best, the world will suffer a couple of years during which we essentially go nowhere economically.

It's certainly been a year like no other and, although there is light at the end of the tunnel, with the rollout of vaccines gaining momentum, there is still some way to go before forecasts about an economic rebound can be made with any certainty.

As such, the alphabet soup of possible recoveries is notably absent from most 2021 outlooks published so far. Instead, themes include the OECD's "Turning Hope into Reality" December 2020 Economic Outlook and UBS's "A Year of Renewal", with annual predictions of growth rates of between 4% and 5% for the global economy, but a wide range of likely performance anticipated across emerging and developed economies.

Even after the recovery in the wake of the first wave of infections and associated lockdowns, economies are still in a bigger hole than they were during the Great...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.