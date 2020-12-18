South Africa: Taking Stock of a Shocking 2020 and a Much-Needed 2021 Economic Revival

analysis

Most references to the alphabet soup of potential economic recoveries have died down, and talk is now about renewal and hope based on sustained vaccine momentum into the first half of 2021. However, at worst, some of the damage done may prove irreversible and, at best, the world will suffer a couple of years during which we essentially go nowhere economically.

It's certainly been a year like no other and, although there is light at the end of the tunnel, with the rollout of vaccines gaining momentum, there is still some way to go before forecasts about an economic rebound can be made with any certainty.

As such, the alphabet soup of possible recoveries is notably absent from most 2021 outlooks published so far. Instead, themes include the OECD's "Turning Hope into Reality" December 2020 Economic Outlook and UBS's "A Year of Renewal", with annual predictions of growth rates of between 4% and 5% for the global economy, but a wide range of likely performance anticipated across emerging and developed economies.

Even after the recovery in the wake of the first wave of infections and associated lockdowns, economies are still in a bigger hole than they were during the Great...