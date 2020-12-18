South Africa: Community-Owned Renewable Energy Is a Climate Justice Charter Imperative

17 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sunny Morgan

'The decisions we make today are critical in ensuring a safe and sustainable world for everyone, now and in the future,' says Debra Roberts, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group II.

The Climate Justice Charter, which has been endorsed by more than 200 organisations in SA and presented by activists to Parliament for adoption, lays out several systemic alternatives for transformative change.

One of the key sectors identified is set out in clause 4.2 ("socially owned and community-based renewable energy"), where it says that as an alternative to fossil fuels and nuclear energy:

"We will advance socially owned and community-based renewable energy systems supported by participatory budgeting and incentives for workplaces, homes and communities. Such energy technologies must be industrialised in South Africa using renewable energy. Efficient use of energy and technology will be crucial in this transition."

To bring the charter to life and use it to develop and advance systemic changes, renewable energy must be at the forefront. In addition, the traditional energy-sector ownership models must be replaced with ones that serve this new reality.

One way to achieve this is when communities share the benefits of renewable energy and the income from these...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.