South Africa: Community-Owned Renewable Energy Is a Climate Justice Charter Imperative

analysis

'The decisions we make today are critical in ensuring a safe and sustainable world for everyone, now and in the future,' says Debra Roberts, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group II.

The Climate Justice Charter, which has been endorsed by more than 200 organisations in SA and presented by activists to Parliament for adoption, lays out several systemic alternatives for transformative change.

One of the key sectors identified is set out in clause 4.2 ("socially owned and community-based renewable energy"), where it says that as an alternative to fossil fuels and nuclear energy:

"We will advance socially owned and community-based renewable energy systems supported by participatory budgeting and incentives for workplaces, homes and communities. Such energy technologies must be industrialised in South Africa using renewable energy. Efficient use of energy and technology will be crucial in this transition."

To bring the charter to life and use it to develop and advance systemic changes, renewable energy must be at the forefront. In addition, the traditional energy-sector ownership models must be replaced with ones that serve this new reality.

One way to achieve this is when communities share the benefits of renewable energy and the income from these...