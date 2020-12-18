South Africa: Safer Festive Operations Kick Started in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

press release

Criminals in Nelson Mandela Bay metro are warned to prepare themselves for a tough festive season as police and law enforcement will be out in their numbers ensuring that citizens enjoy a safe holiday season.

The Safer Festive Season operations are starting to gain momentum with intensified operations across Nelson Mandela Bay metro. Many operations held in the last week have yielded positive results

From Thursday, 10 December 2020 to Friday, 18 December 2020, a total of 422 people were arrested for various crimes among others murder, rape, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, house and business robberies and housebreaking. A total of 21 firearms with arrest in some cases, 4 vehicles and drugs (mandrax, dagga, tik) were either seized or recovered. Forty nine (49) people were arrested and fined for flouting the Disaster Management Act regulations for failing to confine themselves to their residence (after curfew times) as well as liquor related transgressions.

In other operations across the metro, the Detective Trio Task Team members arrested 3 house robbery suspects at their respective homes during the early hours of this morning, 18 December 2020. The suspects aged 27-36 were wanted for a house robbery which occurred in Summerstrand on 9 December 2020. It is alleged that the complainant was robbed by about 7 males at his house and several household items including cellphones and a laptop were taken. The three suspects were arrested at their homes in Central. Several of the stolen items were recovered. They will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court on Monday, 21 December 2020.

In another operation, conducted by SAPS Bethelsdorp during last night 17 December 2020 until the early hours of this morning 18 December 2020, two persons were arrested for possession of drugs and illegal possession of a firearm in separate incidents. Similar operations such as these will continue during the festive period and beyond.

Acting Mount Road Cluster Commander, Brig Thandiswa Kupiso remarked that 'multi-disciplinary focussed driven operations are conducted on a 24 hour basis across the metro and lawbreakers are warned that there will be no mercy or sympathy for them during this festive season. Law enforcement agencies will be working with us on the ground, each executing their respective mandates. Hotspot areas will be heavily policed to ensure law and order. No-go areas such as the beaches and public spaces as outlined in the Disaster Management Act will be policed to ensure compliance.'

Brig Kupiso urged drivers and road users to be responsible and in so doing will arrive safely at their destinations. 'We will not be sympathetic on lawbreakers and will come down hard and fast on them,' warned Brig Kupiso.