South Africa: Five Men Arrested for Murder, Possession of Unlicensed Firearms and Drugs

press release

Police in this province remain committed to combat crime that may threatened the safety and security of the community during the festive season.

A 47-year-old man is expected to appear in court following his arrest by members attached to Manenberg Crime Prevention unit yesterday afternoon. The members acted on information of drug dealing at an address in Johanna road Manenberg. They operationalised it and a search was conducted on the premises and found various drugs hidden in various compartments of the workshop. Drugs seized include 200 units of Unga, tik, cocaine and mandrax tablet worth a substantial amount. The suspect will appear in court once charged.

In an unrelated matter, Worcester police arrested a 29-year-old suspect following the killing of a 20-year-old man in Avian park in Worcester last night. It is alleged that a Nissan X-trail stopped by the victim and the occupant shot the victim twice. He died on the scene due to his injuries. The suspect is due to appear in the Worcester Magistrates Court after he has been charged with murder.

Members attached to Flying Squad acted promptly yesterday afternoon, while they were patrolling they were stopped by community members who informed them that they were robbed at gunpoint. Police chased the suspects and apprehended two suspects both aged 30 for armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Some of the items that they robbed from the victims were also found in their possession. The suspects are due to make a court appearance in Goodwood on Monday 21 December 2020.

Meanwhile on Wednesday in Bishop Lavis Anti-Gang Unit members followed up on information about firearms and drugs that were stored at a house in Swartysterhout street. Upon their arrival at the scene, the members conducted a search and found a 9mm pistol with ammunition. A 25-year-old man was arrested and he is expected to appear in court today Friday, 18 December 2020.

The Western Cape SAPS management commended the members for bringing the perpetrators to book.