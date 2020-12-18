South Africa: Pastor Who Fought Home Affairs On Refugee Marriage Ban Finally Ties the Knot

analysis

In masks and accompanied by their attorney, their baby and witnesses, the man and woman who fought and beat Home Affairs over a ban on refugee marriages finally got hitched in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

An ecstatic, smiling Zizipho, carrying a small bouquet of white flowers and wearing a pretty white dress with yellow flowers, said one happy word when the ceremony was over and she was married to Pastor Emmanuel Ochogwu: "Finally."

"I am superblessed and excited," commented the bridegroom. "This has been an amazing day -- a really good day."

In 2016 the Department of Home Affairs banned asylum seekers from getting married in South Africa in what it said was an attempt to root out marriages of convenience. It took Ochogwu's legal team four years, but on Thursday 17 December his attorney Liesl Fourie was there to witness him and his wife finally get married.

Ochogwu, who works as a pastor at the Dominion Embassy Church in Port Elizabeth, came to South Africa in 2011 after his life became threatened by a growing number of attacks on Christian believers by the rebel group Boko Haram in Nigeria.

"I have seen and am aware of numerous Christians that...