Kenya: Suspected Al-Shabaab Destroy Safaricom Mast in Mandera South

A Safaricom telecommunication mast was damaged on Friday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera County.

Confirming the 3am incident, Mandera Central Deputy County Commissioner Nyamboka Mounda said nobody was injured during the attack.

"A communication mast has been completely destroyed at Elele by armed militants, but luckily, no casualties have been reported," Mr Mounda said and referred reporters to his seniors for more information.

Elele is within Wargadud Ward in Mandera South Constituency.

Wardadud MCA Alinoor Derow blamed the attack on security agencies.

"More than enough information had been shared with security agencies in Mandera South, on the presence of armed militants within my ward ,but they failed to act," he said.

According to the MCA, the militants had been camping in the area for three weeks.

"Our security agencies are very much aware of our situation. We asked for reinforcement of the few police reservists in the area but that also never happened," the MCA added.

Planned attacks

The ward representative said police reservists guarding the mast took off, fearing for their lives.

An elder from the area told the Nation by phone that the militants have been targeting reservists.

"They searched several homes for the officers but luckily, nobody was found," Mr Ali Siyad said, adding that the reservists are attacked for being government informers.

Mr Derow called on the national government to beef up security in Mandera South.

"We need a thorough security operation to weed out the militants," he said, adding more police reservists should be deployed to the area and a police camp built in Elele township.

"We are left with one mast at Wargadud town. Without proper security, Al-Shabaab will destroy it too," he said.

There have been reports of increased activity by the terror group in Mandera but security agencies say the situation is under control.

On Wednesday night, security officers were sent to Arabia township after it emerged that the militants had planned to attack Arabia police camp.

In an interview early in December, Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said security agencies were alert and aware of attacks set for the Christmas season.