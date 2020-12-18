Kenya: Alarm As Heart Disease Remains Top Killer Globally

For the last 20 years, heart disease has remained the number one cause of death globally, with an increase in the number of deaths in recent years, the World Health Organization has revealed.

In a report released last week, WHO said heart disease deaths increased by five per cent between 2000 and 2020, and that diabetes and dementia, which were never leading killers, are now in the top ten category.

The international health agency revealed last week that for the last 20 years, the number of deaths from heart disease increased by more than two million since 2000 to nearly nine million in 2019.

"Heart disease now represents 16 per cent of total deaths from all causes with more of this being recorded in the WHO Western Pacific region. Conversely, the European region has seen a relative decline in heart disease, with deaths falling by 15 per cent," said WHO.

According to WHO's 2019 global health estimates, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) now make up seven of the world's top 10 causes of death, an increase from four in 2000.

Significant risk

In Kenya, NCDs account for 50 per cent of hospital admissions and 55 per cent of deaths, with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) being responsible for much of the burden.

The National STEPwise Survey for NCDs, carried out in 2018, estimates 25 per cent of hospital admissions and 13 per cent of deaths in Kenya are due to CVDs. Hypertension is the most significant risk factor for CVDs.

"These new estimates are another reminder that we need to rapidly step up prevention, diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases," said Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.

"They highlight the urgency of drastically improving primary healthcare equitably and holistically. Strong primary healthcare is clearly the foundation on which everything rests, from combating non-communicable diseases to managing a global pandemic," he said.

Dr Ghebreyesus said there was need for an intensified global focus on preventing and treating cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases, as well as tackling injuries in all regions of the world as set out in the agenda for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Deaths from diabetes have also increased by 70 per cent globally during the same period, with an 80 per cent rise among men.

Disability, on the other hand, is on the rise and to a large extent, the same diseases and health conditions causing the most deaths are responsible for the greatest number of healthy life-years lost.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Heart disease, diabetes, stroke, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were collectively responsible for nearly 100 million additional healthy life-years lost in 2019 compared to 2000," says the report.

Road traffic injuries

Injuries are another major cause of disability and death: there has been a significant rise in road traffic injuries in Africa since 2000, with an almost 50 per cent increase in both death and healthy life-years lost.

However, despite the increase, there has been a decline in deaths from communicable diseases, but still a major challenge in low- and middle-income countries.

In 2019, pneumonia and other lower respiratory infections were the deadliest group of communicable diseases and together ranked as the fourth leading cause of death. However, compared to 2000, lower respiratory infections were claiming fewer lives than in the past, with the global number of deaths decreasing by nearly half a million.