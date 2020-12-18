South Africa: Police Seek Missing Teenager

18 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Elizabeth is seeking the community's assistance in tracing the 13-year-old teenager who went missing from her home on 12 December 2020.

It is alleged that Sinovuyo Zilani, of Alloes Valley, Missionvale in Nelson Mandela Bay was last seen on 12 December 2020 at about 10:00am at her residence by a neighbour. It is alleged that Sinovuyo was about to leave with another 40-year-old female neighbour and her daughter to visit the Clearly Park shopping centre. However, none of them returned home.

On 14 December 2020, her mother reported her missing.

It is suspected that the trio may have left for Johannesburg, destination unknown.

Any person that could assist the police in finding the missing girl, can contact Detective Constable Samantha Frost on 071 352 4684 or SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

