South Africa: Health Justice Initiative Threatens Legal Action Over Govt Silence On Covid-19 Vaccine Plans

17 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

After a third letter that has remained essentially unanswered, the Health Justice Initiative has told the government that it will go to court to gain access to plans to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa and the strategies to be implemented to ensure equitable access.

As their efforts were met by silence, and with growing concern that medical aids and the private sector will snap up available Covid-19 vaccines for South Africa, the Health Justice Initiative (HJI) is now considering legal action against the government to obtain information on the country's plans to ensure equitable access to the vaccine.

In a third letter written on the issue by Fatima Hassan from the HJI, she said the only information they had received so far was from the head of the National Disaster Management Centre, Dr Mmaphaka Tau, who acknowledged their correspondence and advised them to get in touch with the Department of Health as they were "responsible for vaccine-related matters".

"We do restate the increasing urgency for the development and publication of the Covid-19 vaccine access and allocation plan(s) referred to in our previous letters, particularly to ensure the proper management by the state of the country's overall vaccination...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.