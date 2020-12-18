South Africa: Health Justice Initiative Threatens Legal Action Over Govt Silence On Covid-19 Vaccine Plans

analysis

After a third letter that has remained essentially unanswered, the Health Justice Initiative has told the government that it will go to court to gain access to plans to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa and the strategies to be implemented to ensure equitable access.

As their efforts were met by silence, and with growing concern that medical aids and the private sector will snap up available Covid-19 vaccines for South Africa, the Health Justice Initiative (HJI) is now considering legal action against the government to obtain information on the country's plans to ensure equitable access to the vaccine.

In a third letter written on the issue by Fatima Hassan from the HJI, she said the only information they had received so far was from the head of the National Disaster Management Centre, Dr Mmaphaka Tau, who acknowledged their correspondence and advised them to get in touch with the Department of Health as they were "responsible for vaccine-related matters".

"We do restate the increasing urgency for the development and publication of the Covid-19 vaccine access and allocation plan(s) referred to in our previous letters, particularly to ensure the proper management by the state of the country's overall vaccination...