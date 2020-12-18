Kenya: Speaker Lusaka Calls for Dialogue to End Impeachments

18 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Derick Luvega

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has urged the two levels of county governments to embrace dialogue in a bid to stem the wave of impeachments in the country.

Mr Lusaka said impeachment of governors resulting from disputes between county assemblies and executives should come as a last resort.

Speaking hours after the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Mr Lusaka said that the two arms of county government are co-joined by the law, hence should work in unity even as the assemblies advance their oversight roles.

Fresh from presiding over the impeachment process of Mr Sonko, Mr Lusaka, however, called on county bosses to "do the right thing" to avoid painful removal from office.

He spoke on Friday in Vihiga County during the launch of Bunge Mashinani at the County Assembly. This was during a special sitting of the county assembly.

Mr Lusaka said dialogue was the key to resolution of disputes in counties.

The launch of Bunge Mashinani was held outside the assembly chambers at Kidundu Stadium to kick-start the season that will periodically be held in each of the 25 wards in the county.

The sessions, which will be a replica of the usual assembly proceedings, will see county executives and chief officers interrogated in the presence of the public.

In reference to Thursday's session that saw Mr Sonko removed from office, Mr Lusaka said: "Those who watched TV yesterday (Thursday) are wondering how I made it here today (Friday)."

"I must confess that I only slept for three hours. County assemblies and county executives are joined at the hip and many of the issues that come up can be resolved through dialogue.

Impeachment should be the last resort. County assemblies and executives need each other even as the assemblies play their oversight role objectively," he said.

Do the right thing

Mr Lusaka noted that the Senate will continue to defend devolution, even as he urged governors to undertake the right process when carrying out their mandate.

"Governors should do the right thing and no one will come their way. If you (governors) do the wrong thing, you will end up in the Senate and it is not very nice," said Mr Lusaka.

The former Bungoma Governor, while reiterating the importance of sound leadership, said it is sad to see a governor standing at the Senate for up to four hours and taken to task by lawyers during impeachment proceedings.

Some 88 Nairobi MCAs voted in support of impeachment of Mr Sonko, a resolution that was affirmed by the Senate on Thursday.

Mr Lusaka hailed the assembly for the move to start grassroots assembly sittings and said this will open the House to the public.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo used the session to issue the annual state of the county address for the financial year 2019/20.

Dr Ottichilo said it is unlikely that the projects and programmes planned for the New Year, 2020/21 will be fully implemented due to delayed release of funds by the national treasury.

He said devolved units are yet to receive funds for the last three months.

"We may not implement most of our projects and programmes because of delays in disbursement of funds. We have had to change our budget to conform to the County Allocation Revenue Act that was approved late (by the Senate)," said Dr Ottichilo.

Speaker Hasna Mudeizi chaired the session that was also attended by Vihiga MP Ernest Ogesi, Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, former Vihiga MP Yusuf Chanzu, MCAs and officials of the County Assemblies Forum.

Dr Ottichilo also used the session to campaign for the Building Bridges Initiative report.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.