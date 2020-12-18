Kenya: Speaker Lusaka Calls for Dialogue to End Impeachments

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has urged the two levels of county governments to embrace dialogue in a bid to stem the wave of impeachments in the country.

Mr Lusaka said impeachment of governors resulting from disputes between county assemblies and executives should come as a last resort.

Speaking hours after the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Mr Lusaka said that the two arms of county government are co-joined by the law, hence should work in unity even as the assemblies advance their oversight roles.

Fresh from presiding over the impeachment process of Mr Sonko, Mr Lusaka, however, called on county bosses to "do the right thing" to avoid painful removal from office.

He spoke on Friday in Vihiga County during the launch of Bunge Mashinani at the County Assembly. This was during a special sitting of the county assembly.

Mr Lusaka said dialogue was the key to resolution of disputes in counties.

The launch of Bunge Mashinani was held outside the assembly chambers at Kidundu Stadium to kick-start the season that will periodically be held in each of the 25 wards in the county.

The sessions, which will be a replica of the usual assembly proceedings, will see county executives and chief officers interrogated in the presence of the public.

In reference to Thursday's session that saw Mr Sonko removed from office, Mr Lusaka said: "Those who watched TV yesterday (Thursday) are wondering how I made it here today (Friday)."

"I must confess that I only slept for three hours. County assemblies and county executives are joined at the hip and many of the issues that come up can be resolved through dialogue.

Impeachment should be the last resort. County assemblies and executives need each other even as the assemblies play their oversight role objectively," he said.

Do the right thing

Mr Lusaka noted that the Senate will continue to defend devolution, even as he urged governors to undertake the right process when carrying out their mandate.

"Governors should do the right thing and no one will come their way. If you (governors) do the wrong thing, you will end up in the Senate and it is not very nice," said Mr Lusaka.

The former Bungoma Governor, while reiterating the importance of sound leadership, said it is sad to see a governor standing at the Senate for up to four hours and taken to task by lawyers during impeachment proceedings.

Some 88 Nairobi MCAs voted in support of impeachment of Mr Sonko, a resolution that was affirmed by the Senate on Thursday.

Mr Lusaka hailed the assembly for the move to start grassroots assembly sittings and said this will open the House to the public.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo used the session to issue the annual state of the county address for the financial year 2019/20.

Dr Ottichilo said it is unlikely that the projects and programmes planned for the New Year, 2020/21 will be fully implemented due to delayed release of funds by the national treasury.

He said devolved units are yet to receive funds for the last three months.

"We may not implement most of our projects and programmes because of delays in disbursement of funds. We have had to change our budget to conform to the County Allocation Revenue Act that was approved late (by the Senate)," said Dr Ottichilo.

Speaker Hasna Mudeizi chaired the session that was also attended by Vihiga MP Ernest Ogesi, Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, former Vihiga MP Yusuf Chanzu, MCAs and officials of the County Assemblies Forum.

Dr Ottichilo also used the session to campaign for the Building Bridges Initiative report.