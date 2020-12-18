Kenya: Antibiotic Misuse Could Derail UHC Goal, Experts Warn

Antibiotics. They are like that recipe you cannot do without, you would presume.

But, there are alternatives. The tendency to get used to antibiotics starts with one pain reliever and another, and then it becomes a habit. It works for you so you feel comfortable to even prescribe drugs to your friends when they have symptoms like yours.

The bigger enemy to such a habit becoming widespread is antimicrobial resistance which, in the long run, derails the attainment of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Growing up, 26-year-old Diana Lihavi never took any form of medication without a doctor's prescription. Her parents always took her to hospital when she was sick. "At 21, when I started living alone on campus, I had to do everything on my own," she says.

Everything included deciding whether to go to hospital or not. "I have a very sensitive stomach and my problem began in 2012," she says.

"I experience cramping and frequent diarrhoea and one time I had to take herbal medicine (papaya seeds) to help calm my situation," Diana explains.

In 2013, her stomach upsets had taken a break but they showed up again. "I took another test and I was diagnosed with typhoid and amoeba. I was treated for that but still the pain persisted," she says.

UHC pilot gaps

She sought a second opinion. "The treatment I received never worked. Since then, I have been using antibiotics -Flagyl, " she says.

Loperamide is her other option in case flagyl is not available.

"Nowadays, I don't need to go to hospital when I have a stomach upset, unless it is very bad," she says.

She buys the drugs from a chemist. But, what if it gets to that point when it stops working? "If continuous misuse happens, we shall be forced to avoid certain drugs, say, the World Health Organization essential list of drugs such as antibiotics," says Dr Temesi Tommy of Malava sub-county hospital.

"Patients will succumb to illnesses that would otherwise be treatable. This means that when you make drugs available and they do not function as they should, there will be a gap in attaining UHC."

Dr Mercy Onsando, a UHC champion, said one of the gaps the pilot programme has brought to the fore is the lack of essential health products and technologies.

Drugs, being one of the health products, could be misused and one of the consequences for misuse is antimicrobial resistance, she said during a training by Media for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture.

Dr Tommy says Flagyl, Amoxyllin and Artemether-lumefantrine Oral are some of the most commonly misused antibiotics in the country. The are used in treating diarrhoea, upper respiratory tract infections (common cold) and malaria, respectively.

"There is a behaviour among people, including some medics, of attributing certain symptoms to a bacterial infection. To handle it, you simply go for certain types of drugs," he explains.

"Misuse of antibiotics has become so common in the country that, for instance, if you ask anyone from whatever part of the country what drug they use for diarrhoea, Flagyl will always come up," he adds.

The danger of taking the same antibiotics for a disease you have not been diagnosed with could eventually lead to resistance from the bacteria in your body.

"There's normal bacteria in our bodies and when we say we take those antibiotics, worse, at sub optimal dosages, it could derail UHC. Bacteria are organisms that try to survive in an environment (our bodies) and when the dosage is not lethal to kill them, they develop mechanisms to counter the effectiveness of the antibiotic," Dr Tommy explains.

He says resistance may force one to get alternative drugs which may be expensive compared to those that were readily available, but misused.

"When you go to hospital instead of self-prescription, say for a common cold, they will know what drug to give you and it may not be an antibiotic since the cold might not be caused by a bacterial infection," he adds.