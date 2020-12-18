East Africa: President Farmajo to Travel to Djibouti to Attend IGAD Summit

18 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is scheduled to travel to Djibouti on Friday to attend IGAD summit.

The Meeting will discuss a number of issues including the tensions between Somalia and Kenya after Somalia filed a lawsuit against Kenya accusing it of meddling in politics.

Somalia also withdrew its diplomats from Kenya and gave Kenyan diplomats seven days to leave Mogadishu.

The summit will also focus on the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The conference, which opens on the 20th of this month, will also be attended by IGAD Heads of State and Government Abdalla Hamdouk and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

GAD was founded in 1996 to supersede the Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development(IGADD), which was founded in 1986 and it brings together Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, Somalia and Ethiopia.

