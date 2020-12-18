Kenya: How Meg Oduogi Makes Money Through Sign Language

When 24-year-old Meg Oduogi graduated with a bachelor's degree in Public Policy and Administration from Kenyatta University, she landed an internship at a private firm in Nairobi.

She joined eKitabu, an e-book store that distributes e-books and interactive learning content as an intern. Her duties involved streamlining company policies and formulating new ones.

However, as she discharged her duties, she met a deaf employee and developed the interest in sign language for effective communication at workplace.

"I was amazed by the beauty of the language and I became curious about how hands could form words, sentences, grammar and evoke emotions," explains the alumni of Ngara Girls' High School in Nairobi.

Ms Oduogi decided to enroll for a one-year-course in sign language at the University of Nairobi.

"Learning sign language looked difficult in the initial stages, I didn't know how to interact with my lecturer," she told the Nation.

Practice

However, her confidence grew and this made the learning of sign language fun.

"I learnt to listen with my eyes and not my ears. This showed in my results as I passed my sign language acquisition and practicals," Ms Oduogi says.

"Every day I increase my grasp of the language by practising and attending workshops, seminars and conferences," she explains.

Ms Oduogi says she loves the challenges of her job.

"I like figuring out how to interpret figurative speech and jokes from spoken sign language."

"In a month, I interpret at corporate meetings, international conferences, on TV, classrooms and concerts," she added.

"Recently, I had an opportunity to interpret live during 'Kenya Ni Mimi' youth campaign which was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi," she said.

She added: "Sign language interpreters play an important role in bringing people together, facilitating dialogue and promoting mutual understanding."

"Sign language interpreters don't only translate from one language to another, they convey message, tone and intent, which are both a mental and physical tasks," she explains.

Ill treatment

Ms Oduogi says the deaf have sometimes been misunderstood, ignored and even physically abused.

"I once witnessed a deaf person being beaten up by people who claimed that he was pretending that he could not speak and I was hurt," she said the licensed sign language interpreter.

She says that sometimes she difficult clients and delegates, but she always strives to do her best.

She says it is wrong for sign language interpreters to rise to fame because they appear on TV next to famous people.

"A sign language interpreter should deliver the meaning and the intent and the tone of the speaker," she says.

However, she admits she sometimes gets tense.

"I get worried that I may pass the wrong information. However, my consolation comes when I meet delegates and clients who congratulate me for doing a good job," she says.

She depends highly on visual expression. To connect emotionally with her clients, she sticks to professional ethics.

Ms Oduogi says her work as a sign language interpreter is rewarding.

"Apart from earning good money, working as a sign language interpreter has opened new job and learning opportunities. I have attended international forums. I have met people I only see on TV."

Biggest challenge

She says the most challenging thing about her job is when people don't understand her role during a meeting.

"Sometimes some delegates don't see the value of my role. Some say I'm just flashing my fingers and hands in the air. I must think before I make any signs and dismissing my work hurts a lot," she says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She says sign language is not as simple as many people think.

She adds: "Before attending a conference as an interpreter, I have to prepare well and do a serious background checks lest I pass wrong information to my viewers."

She hopes to pursue further studies in sign language and to see sign language interpreters engaged in key public institutions.

"Deaf population has a right to information as enshrined in our Constitution, we need interpreters in all public offices and institutions."

"It's an enjoyable job. I'm asked to interpret songs all the time because deaf people want access, and they want it in sign language," she said.

She encourages young people to study sign language.

"Sign language is just as rich as any other language. It has different dialects and it is ever evolving as new words make their way into the dictionary," she concludes.

fmureithi@ke.nationmedia.com