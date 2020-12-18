Gambia: NEA, UNDP Present Covid-19 Materials to Municipalities

18 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Jarra Cham

National Environment Agency (NEA) through funding from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) recently presented fumigation materials to three municipalities to support and enhance their fight against Covid-19.

The recipients are the Brikama Area Council, Kanifing Municipal Council and Banjul City Council.

The items presented include, 1000 liters of Lysol, 12 protective gowns, 10-face recognition and thermometer with automatic hand sanitizer dispensers amongst others.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Isata DE, UNDP representative in The Gambia, said the items are meant to support and enhance these municipalities in their fight against the Covid- 19 pandemic.

"We think that everything we do for the community is worth it. The pandemic is still here and the population needs to be protected," she said, while reminding that the second wave of the pandemic is a reality.

"We should not just think that the pandemic is over until we have new victims. It is now that we need to invest, taking into account the experience we had since March."

The UNDP, she said, is glad to support area councils in their efforts at getting closer to the communities leaving no one behind.

She urged the beneficiary communities to heighten their advocacy in making sure people comply with the covid-19 guidelines.

Dodou Trawally, executive director of National Environment Agency described UNDP as one of their major partners, adding that the project is meant to provide materials to fight Covid-19.

The items, he added, would be placed at entry points while the machines would help in detecting temperature.

"The machines are voice programmed and would make communication easier in making sure that anyone who enters, wears a facemask. This is what we can do because for a lot of us, Covid-19 is gone. But we have to be very realistic here. Covid-19 is not gone yet."

He expressed optimism that the recipients would make best use of the items.

