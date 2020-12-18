Gambia: Court Dismisses Civil Suit Against Govt Spokesperson for Lack of Merit

18 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The civil suit filed against The Gambia Government Spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh, by the dismissed GAF soldier, Omar Sarjo, has just been dismissed by the High Court for lack of merit.

This is developing story

