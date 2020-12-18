Gambia: Adama Jammeh Thrilled to Lead AADC Center in Dakar

The Gambia national athletics team captain Adama Jammeh has expressed happiness and honour with his appointment as the captain of the African Athletics Development Center (AADC) in Dakar, Senegal.

The experienced Gambian sprinter was on Wednesday appointed and confirmed as the captain of the African Athletics Development Center AADC in Dakar, which comprising more than six different African countries.

"I am honoured to lead this great high-performance center," Jammeh said.

He added that, "my focus for now is how to improve on my timing to qualify for the games in 2021 and help my training partners to get our standard times."

The 27-year-old Gambian sprinter and Olympian will lead the athletics activities of the center comprising more than six different African countries.

Jammeh runs for 100 and 200 meters and is part of the five Gambian athletes currently camped at the center under Olympic scholarship for training ahead of the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Games that will now be held in July 2021.

In 2016, Jammeh represented The Gambia in the Rio Olympic and is looking for his second Olympic appearance.