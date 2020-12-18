Gambia: NBCF Donates Medical Items Worth D160,000

The Nurses Bantaba, a charity foundation recently donated medical items and materials worth over D160,000 to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

The items donated included bed sheets, urine bags, wheel chairs and soft leather pillows etc. The move, according the to charity, is to complement the efforts of government in ensuring quality health care delivery.

Sheikh Hatab Tamba, vice president of the Nurses Bantaba underscored the importance of health sector in any nation's development, acknowledging that the sector is a very complicated and a challenging one for governments around the world.

"It therefore calls for concerted effort by government, NGOs and even individuals as the sustainability of quality health care remains key. We are known for taking care of patients 24-hours and now we are stretching our love and passion for our profession and our beloved nation by sharing with humanity for a quality health care delivery".

Tamba thus appealed to the general public to bear with nurses at their work places, further calling on government to also look at the plight of nurses and healthcare workers to improve their working conditions.

Horeja Saine, chief matron at the hospital thanked the donors for their efforts, urging people to see themselves as partners in development.

Dr Charles Roberts, deputy Chief Medical Director at EFSTH, said they welcome whatever support to help boost service delivery at the hospital, reminding that their main goal is to make EFSTH a standard one.

This, he said, would discourage many patients seeking referrals to either Senegal or overseas for treatment.

Also speaking, Momodou Bah, Public Relations Officer of Banjul City Council urged nurses to take their work seriously and to contribute to the development of the