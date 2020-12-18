Gambia: NBCF Donates Medical Items Worth D160,000

18 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

The Nurses Bantaba, a charity foundation recently donated medical items and materials worth over D160,000 to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

The items donated included bed sheets, urine bags, wheel chairs and soft leather pillows etc. The move, according the to charity, is to complement the efforts of government in ensuring quality health care delivery.

Sheikh Hatab Tamba, vice president of the Nurses Bantaba underscored the importance of health sector in any nation's development, acknowledging that the sector is a very complicated and a challenging one for governments around the world.

"It therefore calls for concerted effort by government, NGOs and even individuals as the sustainability of quality health care remains key. We are known for taking care of patients 24-hours and now we are stretching our love and passion for our profession and our beloved nation by sharing with humanity for a quality health care delivery".

Tamba thus appealed to the general public to bear with nurses at their work places, further calling on government to also look at the plight of nurses and healthcare workers to improve their working conditions.

Horeja Saine, chief matron at the hospital thanked the donors for their efforts, urging people to see themselves as partners in development.

Dr Charles Roberts, deputy Chief Medical Director at EFSTH, said they welcome whatever support to help boost service delivery at the hospital, reminding that their main goal is to make EFSTH a standard one.

This, he said, would discourage many patients seeking referrals to either Senegal or overseas for treatment.

Also speaking, Momodou Bah, Public Relations Officer of Banjul City Council urged nurses to take their work seriously and to contribute to the development of the

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.