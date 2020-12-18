Gambia: Ex-Nigerian Leader Due in Banjul to Give Weight to Draft Constitution

18 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ikechukwu Eze

Former Nigerian President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is scheduled arrive in Banjul to lend his support to the country's ongoing constitutional review process and facilitate the process of forging a workable national consensus.

The former President who was invited by the President of Gambia, Mr. Adama Barrow, is expected to deploy his experience and goodwill as a well-respected international statesman towards advancing the constitutional review process and enhancing the progress of the continuing national dialogue, in line with the expectations of Gambians.

The ongoing Gambian transition involves the drafting of a new constitution which has to be passed by the National Assembly before being submitted to a national referendum.

According to the Gambian authorities, the former President is being invited to facilitate the process of the dialogue because of his neutrality and proven record in democratic and constitutional reforms.

Dr. Jonathan who leaves the country on Thursday for The Gambia will be meeting with various stakeholders including President Barrow, political party leaders and parliamentarians, while in the country.

The assignment is consistent with the vision of the Elders Forum, a newly constituted body, by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, to drive proactive consultations with stakeholders in the West African sub-region towards preventing and resolving governance and election-related tensions.

Dr. Jonathan will be supported by the leaders of the intergovernmental International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) who have been designated by the Gambian Government to provide secretarial assistance to the former President, in the course of the mission.

Special Adviser to H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

