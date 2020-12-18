Gambia: BK Milan Player Solicits Urgent Support for Overseas Treatment

18 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

BK Milan Football Club footballer Modou Sillah is soliciting urgent financial support from government, private sector, philanthropists, donors, NGOs, companies and individuals to undergo overseas treatment.

Sillah is currently suffering from heart and kidney problems that cannot be treated in The Gambia and need 6,000 US Dollars to undergo overseas treatment.

Sillah's family is appealing to the government, the private sector, philanthropists, donors, NGOs, companies and individuals who are to support him undergo overseas treatment.

Anyone willing to assist to Modou Sillah can contact the following numbers: +220 7775343/7351925/ 3115112.

