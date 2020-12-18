Africa: U.S. Digs Deeper to Reveal South Africa's Links to Global Drug Trafficking Networks

18 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

An Indian drug lord and a Cuban dealer, who were both previously based in this country, have been the focus of separate court cases in the US. Details gleaned from these two matters hint at the depth of secrets the US likely has on South Africa and its organised crime terrain.

Two international drug dealing cases that have unfolded in the US have something specific in common aside from allegations of sprawling narcotics networks -- both have links firmly anchored in South Africa.

In the one case, that culminated in Cuban drug dealer Nelson Pablo Yester-Garrido being sentenced to five years in jail earlier this month, it was alleged that he fled the US in 1997 and based himself in South Africa, from where he resumed his drug operations.

The second case centres on Indian drug kingpin Vijaygiri "Vicky" Goswami who, along with others including two brothers from Kenya, was accused of running a global drug dealing network.

Through this case it emerged that Goswami, who subsequently turned state witness, admitted he and his associates were intent on dominating South Africa's drug trade and made massive inroads in the country, even carrying out murders.

Goswami admitted in the US that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

