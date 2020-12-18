South Africa: Cybersecurity Is the Biggest Trend, and Threat, in the New World of Remote Working

opinion

For once, making annual tech predictions is easy. As in 2020, next year's tech trends will revolve around remote working, video conferencing apps, streaming services, e-commerce and faster, better internet access (via fibre or 5G).

The unexpected Covid-19 lockdowns around the world have greatly reduced the variables for the "future casting" that tech columnists are asked to do each year by editors.

WFH is now a bona fide acronym (for work from home) -- at least in the tech industry, where I see it used with as much regularity as well-known acronyms like SMS or OTP. It's the new work movement.

But, like much else that exploded into the mainstream this year, it's been a long time coming. I first wrote about "telecommuting", as it was then called, in the late 1990s; before it evolved through several iterations of distributed workforce to plain old WFH.

The lockdown and resultant germaphobia might have knocked the nascent office-sharing firms like WeWork, but it might also ultimately boost this kind of shared office environment. We closed our Stuff magazine offices during the depths of the winter lockdown, as did many companies that leased large office spaces. Instead, many have opted for shared-space arrangements,...