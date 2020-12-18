South Africa: 'The Metro Police, Instead of Protecting Us, Were Telling Us to Run Away' - Foreign National Trader

18 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Desiree Erasmus

Last week, foreign national traders were again attacked at the popular Church Walk flea market. Despite police patrols in the area being increased, foreign national traders fear for their safety and livelihoods in Durban's CBD.

Documented foreign nationals trading legally in the Durban CBD have told Daily Maverick they are "baffled" by the inability of the ANC-run eThekwini municipality and law enforcement to assure their safety or the protection of their property at a popular market based literally metres from city hall.

Authorities have relegated the assaults on persons and property to "hooliganism" and "criminality". Yet, those attacking and intimidating the traders were uttering clear xenophobic slurs, and there have been widespread media reports of MK veterans confirming they have targeted the market to "drive out foreigners".

These attacks take place as the battered local economy is in desperate need of investment, and the city tries to market itself as a world-class destination.

Last week, foreign national traders were again attacked at the popular Church Walk flea market, situated next to the Workshop shopping centre and within spitting distance of city hall, despite police patrols in the area being increased.

Scores of foreign traders fled the market in November following...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

