Cameroon: 2020 African Women Team - Three Lionesses Chosen

Nchout Ajara, Marie Awona and Estelle Johnson feature on the list of the yearly ranking published recently by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Cameroon's forward, Nchout Ajara Njoya alongside defenders, Marie Aurelle Awona and Estelle Johnson are among the eleven players spotted by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) to make up the African team of the year 2020. The ranking made public recently puts Nchout Ajara, alongside Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala and Malawi's Temwa Chawinga. This year has been a victorious one for Nchout Ajara who took her Norwegian Club, Valerenga to victory this season. Just like last year, Nchout Njoya Ajara and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene were included in the IFFHS rankings of the best 23 playmakers in Women's Football for 2019 thanks to their exploits during that season.

The Cameroonian defenders on their part, were placed alongside Nigeria's Chidinma Okeke and South Africa's Tiisetso Makhubela. At the midfield level, no Cameroonian name was mentioned. Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie occupied the goalkeeper position.

The IFFHS has as its main objective the chronological documentation of world football results, data and football related information on FIFA and confederation tournaments, international and national games, teams, leagues, federations, players and referees.