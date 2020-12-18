Cameroon: 2020 African Women Team - Three Lionesses Chosen

18 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Nchout Ajara, Marie Awona and Estelle Johnson feature on the list of the yearly ranking published recently by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Cameroon's forward, Nchout Ajara Njoya alongside defenders, Marie Aurelle Awona and Estelle Johnson are among the eleven players spotted by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) to make up the African team of the year 2020. The ranking made public recently puts Nchout Ajara, alongside Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala and Malawi's Temwa Chawinga. This year has been a victorious one for Nchout Ajara who took her Norwegian Club, Valerenga to victory this season. Just like last year, Nchout Njoya Ajara and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene were included in the IFFHS rankings of the best 23 playmakers in Women's Football for 2019 thanks to their exploits during that season.

The Cameroonian defenders on their part, were placed alongside Nigeria's Chidinma Okeke and South Africa's Tiisetso Makhubela. At the midfield level, no Cameroonian name was mentioned. Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie occupied the goalkeeper position.

The IFFHS has as its main objective the chronological documentation of world football results, data and football related information on FIFA and confederation tournaments, international and national games, teams, leagues, federations, players and referees.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.