Kenya: Mozzart Bet Launches 100 Wells for Communities Project

Mozzart Bet Kenya has been operating in Kenya for three years, and is honoured to show solidarity with the Kenyan people and establish support to communities.

The company has launched an ambitious 100 Wells Water Project for benefit of communities in different parts of Kenya.

For example, the company has recently completed and commissioned a water point in Imbo, Kothidha, Homa Bay County.

The people of Imbo are the first beneficiaries of Mozzart Bet's new Socially Responsible Initiative. Through this project, the company aims to give back to the society by delivering clean water to the most deserving communities. "It is our hope that the people of Kenya will accept our token, and that this will make a difference in all the places that we will be able to reach," the company says in a statement.

Ksh10 million worth of PPEs donation to hospitals during Covid-19 pandemic

This year has been a challenging one for most countries worldwide due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Kenya included. To offer support to healthcare facilities in Kenya during this difficult period, Mozzart has donated Ksh10 million worth of medical equipment to 10 hospitals across Kenya to help contain the spread of the Corona virus.

Various healthcare facilities in Nakuru, Siaya, Kisii, Embu, Nyandarua, Baringo, Bomet, Kisumu, Kakamega and Kitui have received donations.

The items included PPEs for frontline professionals and other assorted medical equipment. The donations have gone beyond these in some instances to include complete units.

Donating ICU equipment

Through an initiative dubbed, "Supporting Our Healthcare Facilities", Mozzart Bet is now also delivering Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities to the most-needy hospitals, especially in hard to reach areas.

The company has so far donated ICU beds, Patient Monitors, Oxygen Concentrators and other critical medical care equipment to Ngara Health Centre in Nairobi and Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital in Tiaty. The firm will distribute more across the country.

New jerseys for new champions

In supporting budding talents in sports, Mozzart runs an initiative called "New Jerseys for New Champions", which involves donating full sports kits and footballs to grassroots teams around the country.

Let's be socially responsible.