Cameroon: Promotion of Bilingualism - Commissioners Evaluate Annual Performance

This was during the second biannual session of NCPBM chaired by its President, Peter Mafany Musonge on December 17, 2020.

Members of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM), meeting on December 17, 2020 in a second biannual session for the 2020 financial year have reviewed activities of the outfit as well as deliberating and adopting an action plan for 2021. The President of the Commission, Peter Mafany Musonge, chaired the session which held at the Yaounde Mount Febé Hotel in Yaounde.

In his opening remark, the President said despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on plans and projects earmarked by the Commission, the balance sheet recorded thus far is positive as adaptive strategies were quickly put in place. "As to what concerns the implementation of our mission and action plan of 2020, we carried out field visits to ministerial departments with the objective of following up and evaluating the application of the December 24, 2020 law on the promotion of official languages in Cameroon," he stated. The Commission's President also said on the instructions of the President of the Republic, a 'listen-to-the people' mission was also carried out during which ideas were exchanged on the freedom of expression and other salient activities of the Commission with regards to promoting peaceful social cohesion.

The population, he noted, was sensitised on the dangers of hate speech and its possible impacts on the concept of living together. Peter Mafany further revealed that the project on the institution of regional offices for the Commission is being accelerated. The objective of such an initiative, he explained, is to bring the Commission and its activities closest to the population.

Representatives of diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited in Yaounde as well as leaders of political parties were received in audience at the Commission and ideas shared on how best the concept of bilingualism and multiculturalism can be promoted.

As for the action plan of 2021, the President said sensitisation campaigns will continue nationwide on the implementation of constitutional provisions establishing French and English as two official languages of equal status and especially ensuring their use in all government services, semi-public bodies as well any State subsidized institutions. Educating the public on avoiding the use of hate speech will equally continue for convivial living together.