Cameroon: Promotion of Bilingualism - Commissioners Evaluate Annual Performance

18 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was during the second biannual session of NCPBM chaired by its President, Peter Mafany Musonge on December 17, 2020.

Members of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM), meeting on December 17, 2020 in a second biannual session for the 2020 financial year have reviewed activities of the outfit as well as deliberating and adopting an action plan for 2021. The President of the Commission, Peter Mafany Musonge, chaired the session which held at the Yaounde Mount Febé Hotel in Yaounde.

In his opening remark, the President said despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on plans and projects earmarked by the Commission, the balance sheet recorded thus far is positive as adaptive strategies were quickly put in place. "As to what concerns the implementation of our mission and action plan of 2020, we carried out field visits to ministerial departments with the objective of following up and evaluating the application of the December 24, 2020 law on the promotion of official languages in Cameroon," he stated. The Commission's President also said on the instructions of the President of the Republic, a 'listen-to-the people' mission was also carried out during which ideas were exchanged on the freedom of expression and other salient activities of the Commission with regards to promoting peaceful social cohesion.

The population, he noted, was sensitised on the dangers of hate speech and its possible impacts on the concept of living together. Peter Mafany further revealed that the project on the institution of regional offices for the Commission is being accelerated. The objective of such an initiative, he explained, is to bring the Commission and its activities closest to the population.

Representatives of diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited in Yaounde as well as leaders of political parties were received in audience at the Commission and ideas shared on how best the concept of bilingualism and multiculturalism can be promoted.

As for the action plan of 2021, the President said sensitisation campaigns will continue nationwide on the implementation of constitutional provisions establishing French and English as two official languages of equal status and especially ensuring their use in all government services, semi-public bodies as well any State subsidized institutions. Educating the public on avoiding the use of hate speech will equally continue for convivial living together.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.