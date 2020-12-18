South Africa: Not Just Another Brick in the Wall - Ecobricks Remain Vital to Conservation Efforts

analysis

Despite a growing ecobrick pileup, waste management and conservation experts regard the recycling initiative as a vital stepping stone towards a non-recyclable-free existence.

It's nearing the end of term in the pandemic year 2020 and no one at DF Malan High School is wearing a uniform, except the handful of masked matrics, heads down over last papers in the hall that has its doors thrown open for fresh air.

Behind the hall, beyond the administration buildings, four boys are making their way towards the school's recycling depot on the other side of the vast sports fields. Two are pushing a trolley, really getting their backs into it to jemmy the heavily laden wheels over the ruts and bumps of the grass. One is pulling and steering the trolley. The last boy is carrying a box so laden with paper he has to hold it in place with his chin, his mask pulled down over his nose as his glasses fog up with the effort.

They're on their way to the school's waste sorting shed and Celeste Wepener, the teacher in charge of leading the school's waste systems overhaul, stops to check in with them.

"Until we had a...