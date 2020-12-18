Kenya: Report When Your Wife Abuses You, Isiolo Clergy Urges Men

Isiolo Interfaith Network chair Ahmed Sett, has lamented over rising cases of violence meted on men and asked those facing abuse to report the violations.

Mr Sett, who also doubles as the National Council of Elders Treasurer, lamented that bodies involved in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) only focused on women and girls, giving little attention to male victims.

He said men prefer to bottle up abuse by their spouses including physical torture and denial of conjugal rights, for fear of embarrassing their families and being branded failures.

"It is high time we also focus on violence meted on men because they are suffering in silence," Mr Sett told Nation. Africa.

Lack of friendly institutions to deal with men's issues also makes them seek other ways to cope with the abuse, with a big number turning to drugs and alcohol.

The clergy appealed to women to respect their husbands saying most of the violence meted on the former were as a result of disrespect.

Peaceful coexistence

He reiterated the need for residents to be continually educated on how to report GBV for justice to be served to the victims.

Unless the abuse results to physical injuries, Mr Sett said, men should seek elders and clergy intervention so that their marriages are not ruined.

"Let them not exaggerate petty issues, but seek advice from elders and religious leaders in ensuring peaceful coexistence with their spouses," he noted.

Mr Sett said as clerics, they will continue to sensitize residents on need to abandon outdated practices such as female genital mutilation and marrying off of young girls.