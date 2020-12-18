Kenya: Covid-19 Update - 356 New Cases As 11 Patients Succumb

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections in Kenya now stand at 93,761 after 356 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Friday.

The new infections were recorded from a sample size of 5,768.

The new cases comprise 346 Kenyans and 10 foreigners with 227 being male while 129 are female. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 93.

Speaking in Murang'a, where he proceeded over the opening of Santamore Specialized Surgical Hospital, Kagwe also announced the death of 11 patients in the last 24 hours.

The latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll 1,629.

Meanwhile, 275 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The recovered patients include 227 from home-based care programme and 48 who have been discharged from various hospitals, pushing the total recoveries in the country to 75,274.

News cases by county

Nairobi County (161) had the highest number of new infections, followed by Mombasa 66, Kilifi 21, Kiambu 14, Embu 14 and Lamu 10.

Other new infections were reported in Nakuru 8, Nyeri 8, Bungoma 7, Homa Bay 6, Siaya 6, Kisii 5, Makueni 4, Kisumu 4, Tana River 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Nyamira 2, Taita Taveta 2, Meru 2 and Kitui 2.

Laikipia, Machakos, Kwale, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Wajir, Murang'a and Kajiado recorded new single cases of infection.

The CS further said that there were 852 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country while 5, 973 were under home -based Isolation and care.

CS Kagwe said 49 were in intensive care units, 23 of them on ventilatory support, 24 on supplemental oxygen and two under observation.

Thirty-seven other patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, out of whom 29 are in general wards and eight in high dependency units (HDU).