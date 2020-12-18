South Africa: Big Win for Hospitality Sector After Appeal Court Rules Against Guardrisk

analysis

Ten months after lockdown was announced, the Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of a Cape Town restaurant. It's deemed to be a massive win for the battered tourism and hospitality sector, with the potential to bring the short-term insurance sector to its knees.

The lockdown - and not government action - resulted in business closures and losses, which means short-term insurers will now have to pay their clients. On Thursday 17 December the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled in favour of Cape Town restaurant Café Chameleon in its case against insurer Guardrisk.

The ruling, made with a costs order, was welcomed as precedent-setting because it could close the door on the controversy around the business interruption (BI) insurance claims. But for insurers, it's a potentially ruinous lesson about shoddy underwriting as it will set them back billions of rand - and could open the floodgates for further claims.

Until 26 November, BI claimants had all emanated from the tourism and hospitality sector. Then, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of luggage retailer Interfax in its case against Old Mutual Insure, finding it liable for the company's pandemic-related losses for a maximum of R17.6-million.

And...